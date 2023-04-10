Share:

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon launched on Monday a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter was fearing arrest.

Slamming the deposed premier, Mr Memon claimed, "The schedules of the courts are underway at Imran Khan’s will." Speaking about the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project case, Mr Memon said when Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Waqar Seth talked about launching a case over the BRT, the PTI had taken the stay order from the Supreme Court (SC).

He recalled about the demolition of Nasla Tower, Mr Memon said, "Former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed had ordered to demolish Nasla Tower. He wanted the Karachi of 1970. Later, it was said that there was a tussle between Gulzar and the owners of Nasla Tower."

"Despite the fact that Agha Siraj Durrani has been imprisoned for four years, we did not seek a stay order. I also remained in jail for two and a half years," Mr Memon lamented.