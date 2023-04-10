Share:

I am writing to highlight the urgent need for modern education in Pakistan. Modern education plays a crucial role in the development and progress of any country. Pakistan is currently facing numerous challenges, such as poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, and economic instability. Modern education can help overcome these challenges by providing individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing world. It can also help build a knowledgeable and innovative workforce, improve the economy, and raise the standard of living for the people.

The education system in Pakistan must be updated and aligned with the needs of the 21st century to keep pace with the advancements in technology and science. A modern education system is required to equip students with the skills they need to compete in the global market while also addressing the needs of the local community. To achieve this, it is necessary to invest in education, create an environment that encourages learning, and ensure that students are exposed to the latest educational techniques and methodologies.

It is imperative for the authorities to prioritize education and provide better resources and facilities to educational institutions. Along with modernizing the curriculum, there should be a focus on teacher training and development so that they can effectively deliver the new curriculum. In addition, it is crucial to ensure that education is accessible to all, especially to marginalized communities and girls, who are often denied the opportunity to receive an education.

In conclusion, modern education is the key to overcoming the challenges faced by Pakistan. It is essential to take immediate steps to modernize the education system, provide better resources, and create an environment that encourages learning. With the right investment and focus, Pakistan can achieve its goal of providing quality education to all its citizens, leading to a brighter future for the country.

MOHSIN IMTIAZ,

Karachi.