Share:

In a press conference held on Monday, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik expressed his views on the functioning of the judicial system in Pakistan.

He stated that if a full court had been formed during the time of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, neither the government nor the judiciary would have been ashamed.

Dr. Malik stressed that a judge should not act as a politician, but rather as an impartial figure.

He added that Justice Athar Minallah had rightly pointed out that judges should not be politically biased.

The minister also questioned the reduction of the bench from nine to five to three and whether anyone would question it.

Dr. Malik emphasized that justice should not be influenced by personal biases and should be equal for all.

He questioned the prevalence of darkness in the country if justice is truly equal for all.