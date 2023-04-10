Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the Christian community on the eve of Easter and stated that he equally shared the rejoice of the Christian commu­nity in celebrating their festivities. In his message, Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Easter was meant to spend time and share happiness among the helpless and deserving persons. “Easter depicts the true spirit to incline oneself towards welfare and noble virtues in one’s human life adding that the Christian community is peace loving and respect worthy for us”, he said, adding that the Christian community not only contributed its significant part in the Pakistan Movement but was also playing its active role in the progress and prosperity of the country. “The services of the Christian community in the devel­opment and progress of the country along with their love and attachment with the country is above any doubt or suspicion. Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah exhorted us to adopt an indiscriminate equality with regard to religion, race, freedom and existence for all the minorities residing in Pakistan.