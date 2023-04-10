Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators and other opposition parties surrounded the speaker's dais and ripped up copies of the agenda while throwing them in the air as National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is currently chairing a joint session of parliament wherein the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill was presented.

Amid the federal law minister's speech, the PTI senators chanted slogans rejecting attacks on the judiciary, demanding transparent elections, saving the country and rejecting an imported government.