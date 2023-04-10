Share:

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Pakistan completed more than 97% of its first digital census till Monday.

The remaining 3% census work was underway in some areas of Balochistan and a few big cities.

The census work in some cities and areas of Balochistan was extended until April 15, based on the recommendations of the Chief Commissioner of Statistics.

The Bureau of Statistics revealed that the digital population census work was completed 100% in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 99% in Punjab, 98% in Sindh, and 82% in Balochistan.

The census work was completed in 131 out of 156 districts, with data collected from a total of 38.54 million households out of 39.65 million households in Pakistan.

In Balochistan, data was collected from 2.94 million out of 3.61 million households, while in Islamabad, the census work was completed for 0.35 million out of 0.38 million households. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the data was collected from 5.67 million out of 5.74 million households, while in Punjab, the data was collected from 19.08 million out of 19.21 million households.

In Sindh, the data was collected from 9.56 million out of 9.76 million households.

The completion of Pakistan's first digital census is a significant milestone towards better governance and policymaking.

The accurate data collected during the census will help the government in making informed decisions regarding resource allocation, population distribution, and infrastructure development.