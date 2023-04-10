Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has registered another 56 Covid-19 infections with no fatality during the last 24 hours, showed the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday morning. According to the NIH data, the death toll in the country remained the same at 30,652 whereas the number of total infections now soared to 1,580,125 after adding the fresh 56 cases. Dur­ing the last 24 hours (Saturday), 2,940 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.90%. The number of pa­tients in critical care stood at 14.

Researchers have found that Co­vid-19 infection can also break into placenta and infect foetuses, causing brain damage to the newborns. The University of Miami study has recent­ly confirmed two cases where babies born to young mothers, who were tested positive to coronavirus’ Delta variant in 2020, suffered seizures leading to significant development delays. The report said one of them died at 13 months of age while the other was placed in hospice care unit.

According to the study, neither of the babies tested Covid positive at birth, however, they had high levels of anitibodies to the virus in their blood. This suggests that the virus had likely transferred from the mother to the baby invading the placenta, Dr Mer­line Benny, a neonatologist at the Uni­versity of Miami, was quoted as say­ing. Evidence of virus was discovered in placentas of both mothers.