ISLAMABAD - There is only one day left in the seventh census as the census process will come to an end tomorrow midnight. According to the April 7 cen­sus statistics, the population of the country has exceeded 224 million. The population of Karachi is over 15 million, whereas the population of Sindh province is more than 49.3 million. Only 92 percent of census has been completed in Karachi, whereas 99 per­cent of the census has been completed in the entire coun­try. The population of Hyder­abad Division is 11.2 million; Karachi Division 14.9 million; Larkana Division 7.2 million; Mirpur Khas Division 4.7 mil­lion; Shaheed Benazirabad Division 5.6 million and the population of Sukkur Divi­sion is 6.1 million. The sta­tistics of population census were released on April 7.