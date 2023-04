Share:

A Pakistani reached Saudi Arabia after walking for more than nine months to perform Umrah.

Faizullah, a resident of Kabirwala, started his journey in August 2022 and walked 7,555 kilometers in nine months and 14 days.

During his journey, Faizullah walked through Iran, Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. He started his journey from Multan and passed through Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Fort Munro, Quetta and Taftan before crossing over to Iran.