Share:

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said that the parliament holds the highest authority, and for them, the parliament's decisions and actions were of utmost importance.

Musadik Malik said that during the Federal cabinet meeting (held on Sunday), it was decided that the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding holding elections in Punjab would be presented to the parliament.

Talking about the concerns raised about the resolution presented in the National Assembly signed by only 42 members of Parliament, he clarified that while the resolution was introduced by 42 members, it was eventually passed with the unanimous approval of the entire parliament.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Musadik Malik said that the former prime minister needs to demonstrate political acumen and move beyond his 'my way or the highway' approach.

Talking about the possibility of initiating a dialogue, he expressed that due to a lack of trust in Imran Khan, it would be difficult to engage in meaningful discussions.

Referring to Imran Khan's "U-turn" approach to decision-making, he questioned how someone could place their trust in a political leader, who was known for changing his stance frequently.