Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Sunday said that media community must take full part in sports and other healthy activities as sport energised the hearts and minds of human beings and inculcate the creative abilities of them.

He was addressing Ramazan Sports Gala at Peshawar Press Club as the guest of honor. The caretaker Minister for Transport, Science and Technology Shahid Khattak and the Minister of Jails Shafiullah Khan also addressed the event while Shahid Khattak who was the special guest at the gala gave a cash of Rs0.2 million to Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik.

Haji Manzoor Afridi said that the journalist community as the fourth and most important pillar of the state has to perform its duties in very difficult circumstances. They also have to focus on national issues with dedication, so they should pay full attention to their health and sports so that they can serve the nation well, he added.

He urged the journalists to play a key role in saving the new and future generations of the nation from the growing scourge of drugs and to make the efforts of the provincial government successful in this regard.

Haji Manzoor Afridi expressed hope that the journalist community will fully guide the young generation and their parents to secure the future of the nation’s children and hence use all the mass media for this purpose.