Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.

–Buddha

The peace sign was designed by Gerald Holtom in 1958 during the British Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. The vertical line in the middle represents the flag semaphore signal for the letter D and the downward lines on both sides represent the semaphore signal for the letter N. Both combine to form the initials of ‘Nuclear Disarmament’ and are enclosed in a circle. According to Holtom, the symbol is also described to be representing despair and he originally considered using the Christian cross but did not fancy the association it had to the Crusades. He wanted something more universal. While it is well-known to be a symbol of peace, it was once maligned to be anti-Christian, a satanic character and a Nazi emblem even.