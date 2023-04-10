Share:

Peshawar - Capital City Police have busted around 50 gangs of street criminals, including those engaged in shooting people, and recovered over Rs26 million cash from them during the first quarter of the year 2023.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-Operations Haroon Rasheed told journalists that 669 gangsters had been arrested since the beginning of the current year, including those hailing from the neighbouring Afghanistan.

He said the gangs also included those of women, who used to storm houses and decamp with cash and valuables. During the actions, 52 tola ornaments and 246 mobile phones were also recovered. He said 28 stolen vehicles and 70 motorcycles were also recovered.

“Several persons, released from prison, were also monitored, which led the police to bust several gangs of street criminals,” he added. He said that trouble spots were being identified and more police patrolling ensured in those area to curb crimes.

He added that besides routine patrolling, snap checking had been increased in various parts of the city while Ababeel Squads and additional cops had been deployed to maintain order in the provincial capital.