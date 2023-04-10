Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped production at two food points, penalised 18 food business operators (FBOs) with hefty fines and served warning no­tices for improvement to 82 eater­ies, besides discarding 3,050-litre substandard milk.

A spokesman told the media here Sunday that food safety teams ex­amined more than 100 food points including production units, hotels, dairy shops, restaurants, general stores and others in a daylong op­eration. During the operation, he added, the PFA took action against FBOs for not taking proper mea­sures to control insects, using sub­standard ingredients in food, worst condition of hygiene and also fail­ure to present necessary record to the raiding teams. Apart from that, workers of the food points did not have medical certificates.

The PFA requested the public to cooperate with the Punjab Food Authority in identifying the coun­terfeiting mafia while citizens could complain regarding viola­tion of food safety issues, adulter­ation mafia and unhygienic food points on the 1223 helpline num­ber of PFA or its social media ac­counts.

He said that the PFA was all com­mitted to continuing its operation against adulteration mafia and substandard food points to en­sure the provision of healthy and safe food to people during the holy month of Ramazan.