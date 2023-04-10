Share:

The meteorological department has forecast dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours with hot weather is likely to be expected in central and Southern parts during day time along with light rain at the isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities including Islamabad, Quetta and Gilgit is 13 degrees Celsius. Lahore has 20, Karachi 25, Peshawar 18, Murree seven and Muzaffarabad 16 degree Celsius.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, whereas partly cloudy weather is expected in Leh, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded on Monday in Srinagar and Anantnag is eight degree Celsiuis, Jammu 18, Leh -2, Pulwama and Shopian seven and Baramulla nine degree Celsius.

Moreover, the weather is likely to remain dry and hot during the day in most of the districts of the province including Quetta. The maximum temperature in Quetta is 24 degrees Celsius, 19 degrees Celsius in Kalat, 30 degrees Celsius in Jeoni, 31 degrees Celsius in Gwadar, 33 degrees in Nokundi, 30 in Torbat and 36 degrees in Sibi, whereas Humidity in Quetta is 18 percent.