ISLAMABAD - The Christian community around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday. In Pakistan also, the community participated in spe­cial prayers and events to cel­ebrate the festival with religious enthusiasm. Special prayers and events were organized in church­es across the country, attended by a large number of Christian community members.

Special arrangements were made by the administration for prayers. Tight security measures had been taken outside church­es. A colorful Easter celebration was held at Karachi’s Holy Trin­ity Church also. Carols related to Easter were sung at a ceremony there. Easter usually does not fall on the same date every year. The second major festival for the com­munity is celebrated on the first Sunday of the Christian calendar.

President Dr Arif Alvi tweeted felicitations for the Christians living in Pakistan from his offi­cial Twitter. Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif also took to the so­cial media platform, and vowed “to do our bit in making the world a peaceful place where communities can live in harmo­ny & build a tomorrow of hope”.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his “Warmest greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters in #Pakistan and around the World“. Similarly, Punjab Gov­ernor Balighur Rehman and caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated the Christian community on Easter.

In his message, the governor said Prophet Isa (peace be upon him) taught restraint, brother­hood and love for humanity.

“All minorities have equal rights in Pakistan,” he main­tained, adding the Christian community has been playing a positive role in the establish­ment of the country since the Pakistan Movement. Interim CM Naqvi also wishes a happy Eas­ter to the Christian community. “We equally share the joys of the Christian community in cel­ebrating Easter,” he remarked.

Easter is synonymous with spending time with the poor and deserving and sharing happiness, the CM shared. Naqvi had assured the Christian community that it will be provided a peaceful en­vironment to celebrate Easter in true spirit. In a statement on Sat­urday, the caretaker chief minister had acknowledged the significant role of the Christian community in the progress of Pakistan. He di­rected to ensure foolproof securi­ty arrangements on Easter across Punjab. Naqvi asked the police and law enforcement agencies to remain on alert.