ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhamme Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the main reason behind the cancellation of his visit to the United States (US) for the annual and spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank was the prevailing political and constitutional situation in the country. However, the said he was attending virtual review meetings, where a team of senior officials comprising the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Secretary of Finance, the Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other authorities concerned was attending the mandatory sessions as per the schedule, in complete coordination with him. Addressing a press conference, the minister categorically rejected the speculative reports circulating regarding the cancellation of his official visit to the US and participation in the meetings of the IMF and World Bank. Ishaq Dar said he cancelled his visit under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after a political and constitutional crisis emerged followed by the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case regarding the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the court had directed the federal government to ensure the provision of Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before April 10, 2023, for finalizing the arrangements for the election of the Punjab provincial assembly. The minister said the apex court had also directed the ECP to submit a report on the provisions of funds by April 11, adding that under such a situation, it was the responsibility of the Finance Ministry to look into the matter and fulfill its responsibilities. Besides, the Ministry of Defence was also asked to apprise the court about the security arrangements. The minister said Pakistan was a sovereign country and fulfilled all its international commitments, despite tough economic conditions, adding that $11 billion had been paid to international financial institutions. He reiterated the firm resolve of the government to fulfil all the commitments that were made with other institutions within the given timeframe. Dar said that he had also attended the meetings of the IMF when Pakistan was facing global economic sanctions due to a nuclear test, but some analysts were portraying a strange picture, which he said was against national interest.
