Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance and Revenue Sen­ator Muhamme Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the main rea­son behind the cancellation of his visit to the United States (US) for the annual and spring meetings of the Internation­al Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank was the prevail­ing political and constitution­al situation in the country. However, the said he was at­tending virtual review meet­ings, where a team of senior officials comprising the Gov­ernor State Bank of Pakistan, the Secretary of Finance, the Secretary Economic Affairs Di­vision and other authorities concerned was attending the mandatory sessions as per the schedule, in complete coordi­nation with him. Addressing a press conference, the minis­ter categorically rejected the speculative reports circulating regarding the cancellation of his official visit to the US and participation in the meetings of the IMF and World Bank. Ishaq Dar said he cancelled his visit under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if after a political and constitu­tional crisis emerged followed by the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case re­garding the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the court had directed the federal government to ensure the provision of Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before April 10, 2023, for finalizing the ar­rangements for the election of the Punjab provincial assem­bly. The minister said the apex court had also directed the ECP to submit a report on the provisions of funds by April 11, adding that under such a situation, it was the respon­sibility of the Finance Minis­try to look into the matter and fulfill its responsibilities. Be­sides, the Ministry of Defence was also asked to apprise the court about the security ar­rangements. The minister said Pakistan was a sovereign country and fulfilled all its in­ternational commitments, de­spite tough economic condi­tions, adding that $11 billion had been paid to internation­al financial institutions. He re­iterated the firm resolve of the government to fulfil all the commitments that were made with other institutions within the given timeframe. Dar said that he had also attended the meetings of the IMF when Pa­kistan was facing global eco­nomic sanctions due to a nu­clear test, but some analysts were portraying a strange pic­ture, which he said was against national interest.