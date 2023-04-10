HYDERABAD - The District Administration continued action against hoarders on Sunday and imposed a fine of Rs61,700 against 18 profiteers in the city Qasimabad and Rural talukas of the district. Assistant Commissioner city Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs53,700 from 10 traders. AC Soomro visited different markets in Qasimabad and recovered Rs 6,000 from 6 shopkeepers. In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 20,000 from 5 traders. AC Rural Hataf Sial conducted price checking in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on 3 traders for overcharging. On the other hand, bachat bazars were also established in all four talukas by the district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.
Share:
STAFF REPORT
April 10, 2023
Share: