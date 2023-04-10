Share:

HYDERABAD - The District Administration continued action against hoarders on Sunday and imposed a fine of Rs61,700 against 18 profiteers in the city Qasimabad and Rural talukas of the district. Assistant Commissioner city Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs53,700 from 10 traders. AC Soomro visited different markets in Qasimabad and recovered Rs 6,000 from 6 shopkeepers. In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 20,000 from 5 traders. AC Rural Hataf Sial conducted price checking in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on 3 traders for overcharging. On the other hand, bachat bazars were also established in all four talukas by the district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.