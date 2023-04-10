Share:

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have summoned PTI chief Imran Khan on April 11 and 12 to join investigation in nine different cases.

Nine cases were registered against the PTI chairman at different police stations of the federal capital including the CTD. The capital city police have asked Imran Khan to join the investigation in two cases on April 11 (Tuesday) and in 7 cases on April 12.

In this regard, notices have been sent to Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence. Imran has been summoned by Ramna police station on April 11 in two cases. He has been asked by Police Lines to attend office on April 11 at 12:00 (Noon).

The PTI chairman has been summoned by the CTD in connection with another case. Imran has been asked to attend Khunna police station along with all related documents. He has been asked to present his stance on the said dates otherwise legal action would be taken against him.

A district and sessions judge of Islamabad, while issuing notice to PTI chief Imran Khan, asked him on Sunday to appear in person before the court on April 11 in Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal ordered Imran to appear before him on Tuesday at 8:30 am on a plea filed by Election Commission of Pakistan in connection with an FIR registered against the PTI chairman at Kohsar police station over Toshakhana case.