Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Imran-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday marked April 9 (yesterday) as ‘Black Day’, denouncing the Im­ran Khan’s ouster from power a year ago , coali­tion govt’s poor perfor­mance and condemning what they labeled fascist regime, for utter failure on every front.

The party leaders including Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, and others took to twitter to criti­cize the ruling alliance for its performance on almost all fronts since it took over the same day in 2022 after send­ing Imran Khan home via a vote of no-confi­dence. April 9-10 marks one year since former premier Imran Khan was voted out of office through a no-confidence motion moved by the then opposition. The PTI leaders termed the occa­sion a ‘Black Day’, while figures linked to the coalition government celebrated ‘toppling the one-page regime’.

An official PTI twit­ter account came up with “One year since the fascist government was imposed: Imported Hakoomat Na-manzoor (Imported government unacceptable)”. The tweet featured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman standing hand-in-hand. Another tweet from the party’s official account featured “Annual Report Card” to show how the ‘imported government’ went up in fascism, incompetence, corruption, inflation, and dynasty. Simultaneously, the opposition party claimed that the ruling alliance went down in humanity, foreign rela­tions, economy, gover­nance, price control, and public facilitation during its one-year rule.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secretary general Asad Umar tweeted, “The tale that started a year ago with a regime-change conspiracy has now reached the stage of violating the Constitu­tion after [causing] po­litical unrest, economic meltdown, and the worst fascism.” In a sep­arate tweet, he criticized the sitting PDM govern­ment for the ongoing fi­nancial situation in the country. “Never in [the] history of Pakistan has the growth rate reduced by tenfold in a single year as it has done after the regime change con­spiracy. Never in history has Pakistan seen the level of inflation as it has seen in last one year.”

Former human rights minister and PTI senior leader Shireen Maz­ari — using the social media trend “#9thAp­rilBlackDay” like other PTI stalwarts — tweeted that the “Regime change conspiracy brought ca­bal of crooks into power after SCP took suo motu action against Qasim Suri’s ruling. We did not start a campaign against judiciary. In 1 yr imported govt & facilita­tors have destroyed de­mocracy, Constitution & Rule of Law & sent the economy into free-fall”.