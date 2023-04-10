ISLAMABAD - The Imran-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday marked April 9 (yesterday) as ‘Black Day’, denouncing the Imran Khan’s ouster from power a year ago , coalition govt’s poor performance and condemning what they labeled fascist regime, for utter failure on every front.
The party leaders including Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, and others took to twitter to criticize the ruling alliance for its performance on almost all fronts since it took over the same day in 2022 after sending Imran Khan home via a vote of no-confidence. April 9-10 marks one year since former premier Imran Khan was voted out of office through a no-confidence motion moved by the then opposition. The PTI leaders termed the occasion a ‘Black Day’, while figures linked to the coalition government celebrated ‘toppling the one-page regime’.
An official PTI twitter account came up with “One year since the fascist government was imposed: Imported Hakoomat Na-manzoor (Imported government unacceptable)”. The tweet featured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman standing hand-in-hand. Another tweet from the party’s official account featured “Annual Report Card” to show how the ‘imported government’ went up in fascism, incompetence, corruption, inflation, and dynasty. Simultaneously, the opposition party claimed that the ruling alliance went down in humanity, foreign relations, economy, governance, price control, and public facilitation during its one-year rule.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secretary general Asad Umar tweeted, “The tale that started a year ago with a regime-change conspiracy has now reached the stage of violating the Constitution after [causing] political unrest, economic meltdown, and the worst fascism.” In a separate tweet, he criticized the sitting PDM government for the ongoing financial situation in the country. “Never in [the] history of Pakistan has the growth rate reduced by tenfold in a single year as it has done after the regime change conspiracy. Never in history has Pakistan seen the level of inflation as it has seen in last one year.”
Former human rights minister and PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari — using the social media trend “#9thAprilBlackDay” like other PTI stalwarts — tweeted that the “Regime change conspiracy brought cabal of crooks into power after SCP took suo motu action against Qasim Suri’s ruling. We did not start a campaign against judiciary. In 1 yr imported govt & facilitators have destroyed democracy, Constitution & Rule of Law & sent the economy into free-fall”.