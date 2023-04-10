LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir on Sunday participated in the Easter celebrations at the Cathedral Church to express solidarity with the Christian community. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said, “The main message of Easter is love and happiness and this message is very important for peace and religious harmony in the society.” It was a matter of honour and happiness that in the holy month of Ramazan he had the opportunity to participate in the joys of the Christian community, he said. The minister further said that the Holy month of Ramazan was the guardian of world peace and added that all the religions of the world needed a joint effort to eradicate extremism. He said, “Islam is a religion of peace and Punjab government is using all resources to promote religious tolerance.” He also congratulated the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Easter.
April 10, 2023
