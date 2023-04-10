Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Development Au­thority (RDA) on the direc­tives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has accelerated its ongoing op­eration against illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokes­man, the authorities con­cerned in an operation against illegal housing schemes name­ly Cighu Farmhouse Housing Scheme, mouza Chak Cighu, Royal Ghar Housing Scheme, mouza Pariyal, Chak Beli Khan Road and New Iqra City/Iqra Residencia, mouza Chakri, Jo­rian Rawat road, demolished booking offices, bill boards and main gates.

He said that the Enforce­ment Squad was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes. Notices were also is­sued to the rules violators, he added.

Earlier, MP&TE directorate had also issued notices to the owners of five illegal private housing schemes namely Green lake City at dhoke bhaia Rawat, Chak beli Khan Road, Safanza New Era at Ralla Gujrain Chak beli Khan Road, Royal Ghar (Apna Ghar) at Mouza Paryal Chak beli Khan Road, New Iqra City at Mouza dheri Jorian, Rawat and Hoon Farm House at Mouza Adiala Road.

The DG had also instructed the Director MP&TE to take action against illegal advertise­ments and marketing of illegal projects and lodge FIRs against the rules violators. The spokes­man said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through illegal adver­tisements. The Enforcement Squad including Incharge/ As­sistant Director Building Con­trol, Deputy Incharge, Super­intendent Scheme and others took part in the operation.

The spokesman said that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal and un­authorized housing schemes and check status of the hous­ing projects before investment on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict actions against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes without any discrimination.

RDA had also requested the departments concerned including Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes, he added.