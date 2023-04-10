Share:

FAISLABAD - Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah crit­icized former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership, claiming that the establishment imposed a liar and an incompetent person like Imran Khan as the ruler of Pakistan.

In a speech delivered at a cere­mony in Faisalabad on Sunday,

Mr Sanaullah went on to state that his party had initiated con­struction and development works in the constituency, with projects worth billions of rupees already underway.

He also expressed confidence that PML-N would return to pow­er and continue working towards the country’s development.

“We are investing people’s money honestly,” Mr Sanaullah declared. “Nawaz Sharif ended load shedding and terrorism, but Imran Khan did not build a single road in four years.”

He added that Imran Khan’s ten­ure was marked by mudslinging and baseless accusations against his political opponents.

Mr Sanaullah concluded his speech by warning that if the peo­ple of Pakistan were deceived again, they would suffer a signif­icant punishment.