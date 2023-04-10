Share:

The conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran from the last seven years has not only affected the middle east but also destroyed peace in world politics. Two major oil producers are looking forward to restore diplomatic relations and the reopening of their embassies within next two months. China brokered the talks and played the role of host.

The tensions between Riyadh and Tehran escalated in 2016 and cut ties, when Riyadh executed Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Baqir al-Nimr. Thereafter, Saudi’s diplomatic mission was attacked by Iranian protestors. However, In recent 4 days of talks in Beijing, Representativesof both countries have come to a solution not to interfere in each other’s internal affairs and also respect states’ sovereignty. This deal can lead to the creation of a better security situation in the region and in the Islamic world. This agreement can boost the economy of the Middle East and South Asian countries. Trade and diplomatic relations will give significant importance to the region.

SHAH ZAMAN KHOSA,

Balochostan.