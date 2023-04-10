Share:

SANAA - Saudi and Omani delegations ar­rived in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, Houthi-run media said on Sunday, to negotiate a permanent cease­fire deal with Houthi officials and end Riyadh’s military involvement in the country’s long-running war.

The visit indicates progress in the Oman-mediated consul­tations between Riyadh and Sa­naa, which run in parallel with UN peace efforts. Peace efforts have also gained momentum af­ter arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reestablish ties in a deal brokered by China.

The envoys, who landed late on Saturday, will meet with the head of Houthi Supreme Political Coun­cil, Mahdi al-Mashat, to hold talks on ending hostilities and lifting a Saudi-led “blockade” on Yemeni ports, Houthi news agency SABA reported.

Sources told media that the Sau­di-Houthi talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants, re­building efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to exit the country.

Yemen’s war is seen as one of several proxy battles between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Houth­is, aligned with Iran, ousted a Sau­di-backed government from Sanaa in late 2014, and have de facto con­trol of north Yemen, saying they are rising up against a corrupt sys­tem and foreign aggression.

They have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left 80 per cent of Yemen’s population depen­dent on humanitarian aid.

A Houthi official said on Satur­day the group had received 13 de­tainees released by Saudi Arabia in exchange for a Saudi detain­ee freed earlier, ahead of a wider prisoner exchange agreed upon by the warring sides.