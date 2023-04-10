Share:

ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed two terrorists in sep­arate actions in North and South Waziristan, said the media wing of the military on Sunday. The ISPR said that on 8th April 2023, fire exchange took place be­tween the Pakistani troops and terrorists in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultant­ly, 1 terrorist was sent to hell,” said the ISPR. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. In another fierce encounter between the se­curity forces and terrorists in general area Karama, South Waziristan District, the troops effectively en­gaged the terrorists’ location, killing one terrorist.