ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed two terrorists in separate actions in North and South Waziristan, said the media wing of the military on Sunday. The ISPR said that on 8th April 2023, fire exchange took place between the Pakistani troops and terrorists in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, 1 terrorist was sent to hell,” said the ISPR. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. In another fierce encounter between the security forces and terrorists in general area Karama, South Waziristan District, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing one terrorist.
