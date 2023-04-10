Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is eager to win matches for Pakistan with his batting. The left-hander impressed one and all with his batting abilities in the recently-concluded PSL. He scored 133 runs in eight innings at a strike-rate of 168.35 during PSL 8. Ahead of the series against New Zealand on home soil, Shaheen is once again looking to make an impact with the bat in hand. He was also seen putting in the hard yards while batting in the nets during the ongoing training camp in Lahore. “I had interest in batting since U19 days but never did that properly. However, that has changed recently. During my rehab, I did a lot of batting practice,” Shaheen said. “I’m gradually learning the art of batting so that it helps Pakistan. I would like to win matches for Pakistan regardless of my batting position,” he added.