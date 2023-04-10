Share:

WAZIRABAD - Station House Offi­cer (SHO) Amir Shahzad, who was the complain­ant of first information report (FIR) registered against the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, died of ‘heart at­tack’. According to de­tails, Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad – who was the station house officer (SHO) of Saddar Wazi­rabad police station – died of heart attack. The case of assassination attempt on Imran Khan was registered in City Wazirabad police station on the statement of the deceased policeman. It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allah­wala Chowk during par­ty’s long march.