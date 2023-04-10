Share:

ABBOTTABAD - The district administration on Sunday continued operation regarding price control in Ramazan.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Saqleen Saleem visited markets in Supply, Jinnahabad, Mansehra Road and adjacent areas to implement the official rate list.

The AC inspected fruit and vegetables, general stores, chicken, and meat shops and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers for violating the rate list. The district administration also took notice of tinted glasses, fancy number plates, unnecessary decorations, extra bumpers, stairs and unnecessary LED lights in vehicles.

The team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim along with the traffic police inspected the vehicles near the Havelian Motorway Interchange.