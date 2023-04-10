Share:

LAHORE - The Railways Police Lahore Divi­sion has constituted three special teams to counter different crimes in the trains and railway stations dur­ing the month of Ramazan near Ei­dul Fitr. According to the PR Police sources on Sunday, these special po­lice teams would work against beg­gers, pickpocketers and looters in the trains and railway stations.

During Ramazan and especially near Eid, passengers movement gets increased and terrorists as well as criminals also get active so the spe­cial teams would protect the lives and assets of the passengers. These police teams will remain highly ac­tive from April 10 to the after Eidul Fitr and performance report will be submitted to the SP office on weekly basis.