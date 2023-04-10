Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner, like other parts of the country, the twin cities have witnessed a hectic activity of shopping where buyers of all age groups were taking advantage of ongoing ‘Eid-related discount offers’ by prominent retailers. After the If­tar time, buyers are starting to crowd in the city markets and shopping malls to buy new clothes, shoes, cosmetics and other items for their families in a festive mood, said a report aired by a private news channel. The custom­ers start thronging shopping centres in the evening said a shopkeeper, adding, the people belonging to all age groups including women and children are seen busy in Eid shopping.

The Eid shopping will continue till the ‘Chand Raat’, said another shopkeeper, adding, the main focus of the female citizens is on the purchase of clothes, footwear and many other items for the festival. The sale of essential food items for Ramadan has also surged two times more than the rest of the months, said the sales manager of a leading superstore. A colourful variety of stalls have been set up displaying earrings, glittering bangles, embroidered clothes, and jewellery, said a citizen. Seasonal road vendors in and out of Sunday bazaars are also making brisk sales of clothes, footwear, cosmetics, and other goods as these products are generally purchased by low-income people ahead of Eid, said another citizen. Several Eid shoppers also complained of overpricing, especially of women’s and kids’ clothing. The low-income citizens mostly pre­fer visiting stalls on roadsides and on footpaths because products available on these stalls are less expensive than the other shopping malls and markets, said a labourer. Women citizens alongside their enthusiastic kids are seen busy in choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the upcoming occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, said a retailer. The rush of customers at shop­ping centres starts from the evening and contin­ued till the closing of the shops, he added.