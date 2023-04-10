Share:

Tensions continue to escalate around Jerusalem and are spilling over to other parts of the Middle East as the Passover holiday arrives. Israeli warplanes and artillery struck targets in Syria following rare rocket fire in retaliation for the Al-Aqsa raid. This escalation is just a consequence of the continuation of Israel’s brutal policies and this extreme right-wing government knows no restraint.

Thousands of Jewish worshippers gathered at Jerusalem’s Western Wall for a mass priestly benediction prayer service for the Passover holiday under heavy police guard, to whistles and religious chants from Palestinians protesting their presence. The double standards at play are there for everyone to see as Palestinians are attacked while praying inside the mosque, while the other side is provided security protocol by the very same forces. These tours by religious and nationalist Jews have increased in size and frequency over the years, and are understandably viewed with suspicion by many Palestinians who fear that Israel plans one day to take over the site or partition it. There is nothing that can be put past this new government that is decked with ultra-nationalists in senior positions.

The Israeli police raid on the mosque has once again triggered a cycle of violence, where once again the Palestinians are facing the brunt of the violence, that too during the Holy Month of Ramadan. These developments have also roped in countries like Lebanon and Syria into the conflict, once again illustrating how Israel plays the role of chief instigator in the region, while crying wolf in front of the international community. As per reports, over 90 Palestinians have already been killed by Israeli fire so far this year.

It is high time that Israel is held accountable for its dangerous and provocative actions. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has adopted a resolution stating that Muslims have an exclusive right to pray inside the Al Aqsa Mosque, and the UN Security Council also convened an emergency session to discuss Israeli violence against Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa this week. As always, Tel Aviv’s backers will continue to obfuscate and play both sides in what is a blatant violation of human rights once again. Israel must be made to pay as it continues to seek, through systematic brutal attacks, deliberate provocation, and repeated incitement, to inflame the situation and provoke a religious confrontation, only to further justify its violent action focused on dispossessing and displacing the Palestinians.