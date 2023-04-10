Share:

LAHORE-A great rather exciting development was witnessed in First Ramzan Sports Series 2023 on Saturday night when members of national cricket team along with Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz amused the large crowd with their hockey skills in an exhibition hockey match at Mini Hockey Stadium.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hasan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and others were also present on this occasion. Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq and Wahab Riaz took part in the exhibition hockey match with great passion and received huge appreciation from hockey lovers and guests of honour present at the venue.

National cricket stars took part in the exhibition hockey match in a bid to encourage the participating players in the Ramzan Sports Series Hockey Championship. The cricket stars attacked the goal post several times during the match.

Talking to media, members of national cricket team said the Punjab government has taken a very good step for the revival of hockey by holding this event. “Sports Board Punjab has made excellent arrangements but still a lot of work is needed to be done for the revival of hockey.”

Shadab Khan said several new potential players will emerge from First Ramzan Sports Series Hockey Championship. “It is very effective tournament and it will motivate the young hockey players of the country.” Haris Rauf said the hockey championship is a very good initiative. “Hockey is our national game and this kind of events will help a lot in the promotion of hockey in Pakistan.”

Faheem Ashraf said the Ramzan Sports Series hockey championship will definitely prove to be very useful tournament for the growth and revival of hockey in the country. Imam said Punjab government and Wahab Riaz took a nice step by organizing Ramzan Sports Series Hockey Championship. “All stakeholders must play their due role for the revival of hockey in the country.”