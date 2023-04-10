Share:

A month-long celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution formally began on Monday, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paying tribute to the framers of the sacred document.

The Constitution of 1973 is a landmark document that laid the foundation of a democratic and progressive society in the country.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf inaugurated the celebrations by laying the foundation stone of the Constitution Monument at a site opposite Parliamentary Lodges at D-Chowk in the federal capital. This will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial of the Unsung Heroes of Democracy in the Parliament House, paying homage to those who fought for democracy and constitutionalism in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in their congratulatory messages, Mr Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have called for ensuring supremacy of the constitution for strengthening democracy in the country. They said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the provision of fundamental rights to all citizens.

The speaker said this was the result of the tremendous efforts and wisdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, which brought all political parties on one platform to sign this historic document.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the framers of the 1973 Constitution for their political foresight.

In a tweet on Monday, he said the nation today commemorates the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution, a sacred document that has weathered many storms over the past 50 years and held the federation together.