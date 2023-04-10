Share:

Two policemen among four poeple were martyred and 15 other people suffered injuries after a blast occured near a police van in Quetta on Monday.

According to police’s statement, the explosion occurred at Shahrah-e-Iqbal and it claimed four lives - two policemen among them. It also damaged vehicles and motorbikes close to the van. The deceased were shifted to hospital, said police.

According to the SSP Operations Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin, the police van was the target. "The explosives, weighing up to four kilos, were planted in a motorcycle", he added.

Two injured were in critical condition, the SSP said.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.