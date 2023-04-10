Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has said that he is confident about the team’s preparation and is looking forward to the upcoming assignments.

Imam mentioned that the team has formed a balanced side and is playing regularly. “Our preparations for the upcoming World Cup are pretty good. We have formed a balanced side, which is playing regularly. We will get eight matches before the Asia Cup, which is adequate in my opinion.

“We also have time to prepare for the New Zealand series, which we will use to play practice matches,” said Imam while talking to a private tv channel. The opening batter is currently part of Pakistan’s ODI squad which will take on New Zealand in a five-match ODI series in April-May,

Imam highlighted the importance of facing fast bowlers in the nets as it helps the players to perform better in international cricket. “Playing fast bowlers in the nets helps a lot since it makes things easier for us in international cricket.

“During international matches we only face express pace when Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins or Lockie Ferguson are bowling. However, in the nets we face bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf bowling at 140kph on a daily basis,” he added.

The 27-year-old cricketer said that the men in green are eager to beat India during this year’s ICC World Cup in India. “We had already started thinking about the 2023 World Cup during the 2019 World Cup. Everyone wants to beat India in India and perform well. I will also try to give my best against the arch-rivals.”

He also expressed his excitement about the competition for the opening spot in the Pakistan side. He believes that when new players come into the team with a new batting style, it improves the team’s performance. “It is great to see these young players bat with a fearless approach in the PSL. It also helps us realise that we need to improve our game, if we want to prolong our career,” he asserted.

NZ SERIES SCHEDULE

14 Apr 1st T20I Lahore

15 Apr 2nd T20I Lahore

17 Apr 3rd T20I Lahore

20 Apr 4th T20I Rawalpindi

24 Apr 5th T20I Rawalpindi

27 Apr 1st ODI Rawalpindi

29 Apr 2nd ODI Rawalpindi

3 May 3rd ODI Karachi

5 May 4th ODI Karachi

7 May 5th ODI Karachi