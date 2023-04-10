Share:

The Lahore High Court Bar Association has issued an extremely concerning notification regarding the need for a witch hunt against supposed blasphemers across the country. This illustrates how little progress we have made as a country as far as the weaponizing of blasphemy is concerned, and that we have learned nothing from all the mistakes we have made as a country, that has only resulted in international humiliation and condemnation of our violent and intolerant mindset.

As per reports, the notification states that there are 400,000 blasphemers in the country who have allegedly blasphemous texts or memes on social media. It further points out that only 119 individuals have been arrested while 11 death sentences have been awarded, calling for a widespread crackdown. First, it is unclear where these numbers were sourced from, and how blasphemy is being defined in this instance. Considering how blasphemy has been weaponised time and again, this appears to be another call to cater to the insecurity and intolerance we possess as a society.

Have we conveniently forgotten the numerous lynchings that have taken place over the past decade? The case of Junaid Hafeez? Mashal Khan? The Sri Lankan factory manager? On top of this, you have celebrities and clerics on public TV calling for blood and spewing extremist rhetoric. This is a blatant attempt at putting people’s lives in danger and it is imperative that PEMRA steps in and takes measures against this. Are we already not facing enough issues as a nation that we are now inciting violence and putting a target on the backs of non-violent Pakistani citizens?

This could very well trigger a new wave of arrests and human rights abuses given our history. This is less about religion and more about catering to the religious right and deflecting attention from the real issues. There has been an increasing push in past weeks to once again center extremist groups. The relaunch of the Difa-e-Pakistan Council and the presence of individuals like Maulana Masood Azhar on TV to push back against the PTI is straight from the playbook and only shows that weaponizing religion for political ends is a tradition we are not willing to let go off.