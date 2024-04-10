100 rickshaws distributed to unemployed youth

LARKANA - Overseas Pakistanis Social Organization on Tuesday distributed 100 rickshaws to the unemployed youth living in the villages of Larkana and Shikarpur dis­tricts. An event was organized by the social organization Sindh Development Organiza­tion Anzal Begum Foundation with the support of Overseas Pakistanis in Garhi Yaseen of Shikarpur district, in which five unemployed youths from deserving families were se­lected living in more than 100 rural areas of Shikarpur and Larkana districts. On this oc­casion, the head of the social organization, Babar Siddique said with the support of over­seas Pakistanis donations we have provided employment to the youths and selected five person from each village and the welfare orginazation will do more work for the better­ment of youth.