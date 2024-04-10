12 Pak technicians receive geodetic datum training in China

ISLAMABAD - The second technical training for establishing new generation national geodetic datum of Pakistan has recently been completed, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

As many as 12 Pakistani technicians participated in the course to improve and update their knowledge and technology of surveying and mapping.

In 2011, the Pakistani government had requested assistance from the Chinese government to establish a Next-Generation Geodetic Datum of Pakistan.

This Geographic Information System mapping and surveying project is expected to encourage research and innovation in the fields of economy and society.

Its linkages would promote cooperation between science and technology, public institutions and gov­ernment agencies.

In May 2017, the Chinese and Pakistani govern­ments had signed letters of exchange and the Chi­nese government had pledged financial support for the project.

According to the organiser, geodetic datum pro­vides an essential spatial reference framework for mapping and construction activities along China-Pa­kistan Economic Corridor, ensuring accuracy and alignment with project objectives.

This training course has equipped a team of profes­sionals with expertise in mapping technology, lead­ing to the strengthening of bilateral relations and propelling both countries to a more advanced stage of innovative development.

The organiser invited experts and technicians from the First Institute of Oceanography of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), National Geomatics Cen­tre of China, and the third geodetic survey team of MNR to teach Pakistani students.

Sichuan Bureau of Surveying, Mapping and Geoin­formation provided support services for the trainees throughout the course.

This course will establish a solid foundation for Pakistan to implement real-time navigation and po­sitioning services, 3D construction of real scenes, development of a national basic geographic infor­mation system, and establishment of a national geo­graphic information public service platform in the fu­ture, as stated by the organiser.