528 spots identified for CCTV cameras installation: CPO

MULTAN - City Police Officer(CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that as many as 528 plac­es have been identified where secu­rity cameras would be installed to improve the security of the citizens under the Safe City Project. Address­ing the executive body of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Monday evening, he informed that religious processions, business centres and entry and exit points of the city would be monitored through the cameras adding that it was top priority of police to safeguard business community.

Flanked by SSP Investigation Rana, Ashraf, SSP Operations, Arsalan Zahid, CTO, Jalil Imran Ghalzai, ASP City, Has­san Raza and SP Cantt, Shams uddin, he maintained that business commu­nity should arrange a bulletproof van for security purposes of Chinese who intend to visit the chamber as they can­not move without security under proto­col. Police don’t have bulletproof vans, the CPO said and offered that the force could extend security cover to foreign­ers from Lahore to Multan for their visit.

About driving licenses, Mr Dogar noted that citizens can apply for learn­er through an online application and added that MCCI and other business houses staffers could use round the clock service for licenses through the centres established by police. Regard­ing the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) he stated that it should meet daily instead of monthly basis to get the issues of the traders settled.

Earlier, in his welcome address, MCCI president, Mian Rashid Iqbal, under­lined the need for regular function­ing of Citizen Police Liaison Commit­tee (CPLC) adding that police and the chamber go hand in hand to improve security apparatus and extend every possible help to this connection. He said that police Khidmut van should be dispatched to MCCI regularly so that members and their families could benefit from its services. MCCI SVP, Nadeem Sheikh, VP, Sheikh Asim Saeed, former president Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and others were present.