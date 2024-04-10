61 fined for profiteers

KARACHI - In order to stop the increasing ar­tificial price hikes during the holy month of Ramzan, the Karachi administration has speed up action against hoarders and profiteers, and a fine of Rs 1854000 was im­posed against 61 violators. The administration officials checked prices at 505 points in different areas of the Met­ropolitan city and 61 shop­keepers and traders charged higher prices as compared to government fixed rates. According to a statement is­sued by the Commissioner’s spokesman here on Tuesday, action has been taken in all seven districts of Karachi division and profiteers were fined for not implementing government fixed rates of daily use items. Commis­sioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput directed all Deputy Commissioners to expedite action against violators so that citizens could be pro­vided relief during Ramazan. The magistrates were asked to visit markets and check rate lists and action must be taken against those who were found involved in profi­teering and hoarding.