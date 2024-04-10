Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Aid cheques distributed

April 10, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday dis­tributed relief cheques among widows and or­phans under the provin­cial government’s Ra­mazan package.

According to district administration, the cere­mony in this regard was held at Circuit House where the DC said the lists were compiled of deserving individuals in the most transparent manner and collaborat­ed with the Social Wel­fare, Zakat Department, and district administra­tion to verify them.

He said in each constit­uency 1000 beneficiaries who are rightful recipi­ents of Zakat had been se­lected in each constituen­cy and priority was given to orphans, widows and persons with disabilities and their cheques were promptly handed over to them, enabling them to partake in the joyous cel­ebrations of Eid.

