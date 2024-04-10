Aid cheques distributed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday distributed relief cheques among widows and orphans under the provincial government’s Ramazan package.
According to district administration, the ceremony in this regard was held at Circuit House where the DC said the lists were compiled of deserving individuals in the most transparent manner and collaborated with the Social Welfare, Zakat Department, and district administration to verify them.
He said in each constituency 1000 beneficiaries who are rightful recipients of Zakat had been selected in each constituency and priority was given to orphans, widows and persons with disabilities and their cheques were promptly handed over to them, enabling them to partake in the joyous celebrations of Eid.