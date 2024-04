MONTE CARLO - Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters due to a forearm injury, the Spanish number three seed said on Tuesday, with his place in the second round going to Lorenzo Sonego. Alcaraz, who successfully defended his Indi­an Wells title last month before losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarter-finals, was due to face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime. Alcaraz may also have an eye on his prepa­ration ahead of the French Open, which begins on May 20.