All-round Ali Zaryab excels in Khizra Club triumph

LAHORE - All-rounder Ali Zaryab helped Khizra Cricket Club qualify for the quarterfinals of the ongo­ing Yasin Akhtar T20 Cricket Tournament after beating Samanabad Cricket Club by 64 runs at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground. Ali Zaryab Asif was named player of the match for his all-around performance. He scored 79 runs off 49 balls with the help of five sixes and 6 fours and also took two wickets. Hamza Nawaz also contributed 86 runs to set a big target to the opponent. Kh­izra Club, batting first, posted a decent total of 193/5 on the baord in 20 overs. Hamza Nawaz batted superbly and gathered 86 runs and Ali Zaryab Asif smashed 79. Ab­dul Rehman bagged 3 for 30. In reply, Samanabad Cricket Club could score 129/8 in 20 overs. M Ikram struck 29 and Nawab Sajid 22. For Khizra Club, Ali Zaryab Asif claimed 2/17 and Bilal Anjum 2/17.