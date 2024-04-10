Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Arms smuggling bid foiled

APP
April 10, 2024
Peshawar

KOHAT   -   In an operation near the Tunnel Toll Plaza on the Indus Highway, the Kohat Po­lice led by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed and his team intercepted a vehicle on Tuesday and recovered a significant quantity of arms and ammunition. The successful operation led to the arrest of an inter-district arms smuggler, Karim Khan, from Zarghun Khel Dara Adam Khel. The seized weapons including six pis­tols, two guns, 36 chargers, and 2250 car­tridges were cleverly concealed in secret com­partments of the motor car.

