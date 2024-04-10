ASI suspended for torturing women

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Mu­hammad Ali Zia has suspended an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on charges of alleged torture on women. Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that ASI Saleem reportedly subjected females to torture in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

After receiving information, the CPO took seri­ous notice and directed SP Sadar to probe into the matter and submit its report. In his enquiry re­port, the SP held ASI Saleem guilty. Therefore, the CPO immediately suspended that ASI Saleem and further departmental action against him is under progress, spokesman added.

AARI ARRANGES FAREWELL FOR DG AGRICULTURE RESEARCH

Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has arranged a farewell in honor of Director General (DG) Agriculture Research Punjab Malik Allah Bukhsh who has retired from service after attain­ing the age of superannuation on Tuesday.

Malik Allah Bukhsh served Horticulture De­partment for 35 years and introduced a number of fruit varieties which have played a pivotal role in increasing notation exports. The scientists of AARI paid best tributes to the services of Malik Al­lah Bukhsh rendered for promotion of horticulture on modern scientific lines. They also presented gifts to the retiring DG Agriculture Research and expressed well wishes for him.

13 BRICK KILN SEALED, RS1.3M FINE IMPOSED

The environment protection agency sealed 13 brick kilns functioning on old techniques and im­posed Rs 1.3 million fine on owners here Tuesday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that the brick kilns were sealed in violation of Punjab Environ­mental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules-2023. The brick kilns were located near Chak No 74-RB, Chak No 6-JB, Narrwala bunglow, Chak No 51-JB Sajjadan, Chak No 59-JB, Chak No 200-RB Lathianwala, Chak No 52-JB Mullanpur, Chak No 71-JB, Chak No 210 RB Makuana bypass.

RS17.2M FINE IMPOSED ON 12,568 SHOPKEEPERS

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 17.2 million fines on 12,568 shopkeepers during Rama­dan in the division. The magistrates held 288,456 inspections in various markets and bazaars across the division and took action against 12,568 price lists violators including 8,091 hoarders. The cases were also registered against 101 shopkeepers over severe violations. At least 73 shops were sealed and 1431 people were apprehended in violation of Ramadan ordinance.