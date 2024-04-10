ASI suspended for torturing women

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on charges of alleged torture on women. Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that ASI Saleem reportedly subjected females to torture in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.
After receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and directed SP Sadar to probe into the matter and submit its report. In his enquiry report, the SP held ASI Saleem guilty. Therefore, the CPO immediately suspended that ASI Saleem and further departmental action against him is under progress, spokesman added.
AARI ARRANGES FAREWELL FOR DG AGRICULTURE RESEARCH
Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has arranged a farewell in honor of Director General (DG) Agriculture Research Punjab Malik Allah Bukhsh who has retired from service after attaining the age of superannuation on Tuesday.
Malik Allah Bukhsh served Horticulture Department for 35 years and introduced a number of fruit varieties which have played a pivotal role in increasing notation exports. The scientists of AARI paid best tributes to the services of Malik Allah Bukhsh rendered for promotion of horticulture on modern scientific lines. They also presented gifts to the retiring DG Agriculture Research and expressed well wishes for him.
13 BRICK KILN SEALED, RS1.3M FINE IMPOSED
The environment protection agency sealed 13 brick kilns functioning on old techniques and imposed Rs 1.3 million fine on owners here Tuesday.
Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that the brick kilns were sealed in violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules-2023. The brick kilns were located near Chak No 74-RB, Chak No 6-JB, Narrwala bunglow, Chak No 51-JB Sajjadan, Chak No 59-JB, Chak No 200-RB Lathianwala, Chak No 52-JB Mullanpur, Chak No 71-JB, Chak No 210 RB Makuana bypass.
RS17.2M FINE IMPOSED ON 12,568 SHOPKEEPERS
The price control magistrates imposed Rs 17.2 million fines on 12,568 shopkeepers during Ramadan in the division. The magistrates held 288,456 inspections in various markets and bazaars across the division and took action against 12,568 price lists violators including 8,091 hoarders. The cases were also registered against 101 shopkeepers over severe violations. At least 73 shops were sealed and 1431 people were apprehended in violation of Ramadan ordinance.