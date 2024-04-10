ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dis­missed the bail petition of a doctor involved in unlawfully extracting the kidneys of over 300 people and transplant­ing them to his wealthy clients. ATC Judge Ar­shad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petition of Dr. Fawad Mumtaz and announced the ver­dict upon completion of arguments by the par­ties. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that all charges against his client were baseless and requested bail for him. However, the prosecution, sub­mitting the case record, opposed the bail plea, stating that the accused was found guilty during the investigations. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition of the ac­cused. It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Fawad Mumtaz and other mem­bers of his gang were arrested by Lahore po­lice in October 2023. The police accused the gang of conducting over 300 unlawful kidney op­erations. It alleged that the main accused, Dr. Fawad Mumtaz, unlaw­fully extracted the kid­neys of 328 people and transplanted them to his wealthy clients.