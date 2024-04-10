Biggest Eid congregation to be held at Old Polo Ground Karachi

KARACHI - The largest Eid prayer gather­ing in the city under the ad­ministration of Karachi Met­ropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held at Gulshan Jinnah (Polo Ground), at 8:00 am.

This ancient and traditional Eid prayer gathering is be­ing held at the polo ground since 1958. This year, as well, full arrangements have been made for the Eid prayer at the Old polo ground.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Kara­chi Barrister Murtaza Wa­hab, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, diplomats of Is­lamic countries, former and current federal and provin­cial ministers, members of national and provincial as­semblies, heads of local bod­ies, city council members, heads of various political and social organizations and dig­nitaries will offer Namaz-e-Eid at Gulshan e Jinnah.

A large number of people in the city will also offer Eid prayers at the Old polo ground.

According to the instruc­tions of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, special arrangements for ablution has also been made for the citizens coming to the polo ground, while strict security arrangements have also been completed.

The sides of the Eid Gah will be sprayed with disinfec­tant. A flower gate has been prepared in front of the main entrance to welcome the faith­fuls. Before the prayers on the morning of Eid, the Eid Gah and its surroundings will be sprayed with perfume.