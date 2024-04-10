Bohra community celebrates Eidul Fitr with traditional zeal in Karachi

KARACHI - Amidst vibrant celebrations and fervent prayers, the Dawoodi Bohra community in Karachi and other parts of the country marked the joyous oc­casion of Eidul Fitr today April 9, with profound spiritual significance.

Eidul Fitr prayers commenced at the Tahiri Mas­jid in Karachi’s Saddar area. While, strict security arrangements by the provincial government were made for the community, while the roads leading to the grand mosque were closed to ensure their safety. As the Bohri faithful bowed in prayer, the anticipation of the Shawwal moon sighting lin­gered in the air. There remained a palpable sense of excitement as believers awaited confirmation of the auspicious sighting, indicative of the conclu­sion of Ramadan. Meanwhile, in the global Islamic community, contrasting reports emerged regard­ing the Shawwal moon sighting. While Saudi Ara­bia announced the non-sighting of the crescent, signaling Eid-ul-Fitr for the following day, Pakistan brimmed with optimism, hopeful for the auspi­cious sighting within its borders.