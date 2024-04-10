By-elections on Gilani’s vacated NA seat on May 19

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sched­uled by-elections for NA-148 (Multan-I), prompted by newly elected Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s election as a Senator from the federal capital on March 14. According to the schedule, the Return­ing Officer will issue a public notice on April 16. Candidates are then expected to file their nomination papers with the Returning Officer from April 17 to 19, 2024. The names of candidates will be published on the same day, April 19.

The Returning Officer will conduct scrutiny of nomi­nated candidates on April 22. The deadline for filing appeals against decisions made by the Returning Officers regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is April 24. The appellate tribunal is ex­pected to decide on appeals by April 26, and the revised list of candidates will be published on the same day, April 26.

Furthermore, candidates have the option to withdraw their candidature by April 27, and the revised list of can­didates will be published on same April 27. Election sym­bols will be allotted to candi­dates on April 29, with polling scheduled for May 19, 2024.